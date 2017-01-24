The "Biggest Party in the South," the Pepsi Rock the South Driven By Mitch Smith Chevrolet Festival, is set to return to Cullman, Alabama in 2017 on Friday, June 2nd and Saturday, June 3rd. After teasing an all-star line-up across the festival's social media platforms earlier this week, Rock the South today confirms country star Luke Bryan will make his first appearance at the festival and will serve as festival headliner. Bryan joins previously announced festival headliner Sam Hunt. Additional festival performers include Brett Eldredge, Dustin Lynch, Maren Morris, and Chris Janson, as well as breakout artists Riley Green, High Valley, Cody Jinks, Muscadine Bloodline and Dee Jay Silver.

A limited selection of specially-priced tickets will be available in a two-day Super Fan Pre-Sale with tickets available for General Admission for $69, Platinum for $109, and VIP for $229 levels for two-day festival passes. Following the Super Fan Pre-Sale, Early Bird Tickets will be available beginning January 25th until March 19th with General Admission for $79, Platinum for $129, and VIP for $249 levels for two-day festival passes. To purchase tickets and for additional information on Ultimate VIP passes, visit www.Rockthesouth.com. For the first time in the festival's history, Rock the South will also offer fans the opportunity to camp on festival grounds, with a comfortable "Glamping" option available via the festival's website. To make tent reservations and to find out more information, visit www.Rockthesouth.com/glamping.

