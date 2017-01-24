Jeh Jeh Live: 'The Miss Firecracker Contest'

THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST is the story of a young woman whose reputation has been run in the ground by the people of her small town. So when she decides to compete in the local 4th of July beauty pageant, it has her family and the rest of the town in an uproar. See if sparks fly or if she's just another dud. The show runs Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from Jan. 26 until Feb.11 at 8 p.m. The Miss Firecracker Contest is a play from the 1980s that became a 1989 movie starring Holly Hunter. Theatre Downtown is located above 5th Ave. Antiques between 24th and 25th streets on 5th Ave. North. For more information, visit http://www.theatredowntown.org or call 205-565-8838.

