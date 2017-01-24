Vestavia Hills PD asking for public's help in arson investigation

The Vestavia Police Department is asking for your help with an arson investigation at a local business.

Fire investigators determined that a Sunday morning fire at Andy’s Farm Market on Rocky Ridge Road was intentionally set, according to the Vestavia Hill Police Department’s Facebook page.

“We need help will any information you may have about this fire,” the post reads. “Any information, no matter how small you may feel it is.”

Anyone with any information on the fire is asked to call Fire Marshal Key at 205-978-0218, the Vestavia Hills Police Department at 205-978-0140 or Sgt. Clemons at 205-978-0107.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the police department’s Facebook page or by texting 274637.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.