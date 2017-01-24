Sautéed Beef Tenderloin Tips and Smashed Potatoes

Tenderloin Tips

Ingredients:

8 oz. beef tenderloin medallions

5 ea. roasted cipolini onions

2 oz. demi glaze

1 oz. herb butter

Vegetable oil to coat pan

Salt and pepper

Chopped parsley to garnish

Directions:

In a hot sauté pan, add oil until smoking. Season tenderloin with salt and pepper and sear in pan until rare. Add onions and saute for 2 minutes. Add demi glace and remove from heat. Add chilled butter to finish the sauce. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.



Smashed Potatoes: yield: 12 servings

Ingredients:

2 ½ lbs. red potatoes

¼ cup heavy cream

¼ lb. butter

¼ cup sour cream

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Boil potatoes until soft. Using a potato masher, smash potatoes with the rest of the ingredients until mixed.

