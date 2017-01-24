Sautéed Beef Tenderloin Tips and Smashed Potatoes

Tenderloin Tips
Ingredients:
8 oz. beef tenderloin medallions
5 ea. roasted cipolini onions
2 oz. demi glaze
1 oz. herb butter
Vegetable oil to coat pan
Salt and pepper
Chopped parsley to garnish
Directions:
In a hot sauté pan, add oil until smoking. Season tenderloin with salt and pepper and sear in pan until rare. Add onions and saute for 2 minutes. Add demi glace and remove from heat. Add chilled butter to finish the sauce. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.
Smashed Potatoes: yield: 12 servings
Ingredients:
2 ½ lbs. red potatoes
¼ cup heavy cream
¼ lb. butter
¼ cup sour cream
Salt and pepper
Directions:
Boil potatoes until soft. Using a potato masher, smash potatoes with the rest of the ingredients until mixed.
