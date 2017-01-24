Sautéed Beef Tenderloin Tips and Smashed Potatoes - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Sautéed Beef Tenderloin Tips and Smashed Potatoes

Tenderloin Tips

Ingredients:

8 oz. beef tenderloin medallions
5 ea. roasted cipolini onions
2 oz. demi glaze
1 oz. herb butter
Vegetable oil to coat pan
Salt and pepper
Chopped parsley to garnish

Directions:

In a hot sauté pan, add oil until smoking.  Season tenderloin with salt and pepper and sear in pan until rare.  Add onions and saute for 2 minutes.  Add demi glace and remove from heat.  Add chilled butter to finish the sauce.  Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.


Smashed Potatoes: yield: 12 servings

Ingredients

2 ½  lbs. red potatoes
¼  cup heavy cream
¼  lb. butter
¼ cup sour cream
Salt and pepper

Directions:

Boil potatoes until soft.  Using a potato masher, smash potatoes with the rest of the ingredients until mixed.  

