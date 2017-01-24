Jill: Nice today and then turning wet tomorrow

A picture perfect day! Sunshine is abundant and temperatures will rise into the upper 50s and lower 60s.



Clear tonight and temperatures falling into the 40s.



Clouds increase from west to east during the morning hours but despite that, we will see temperatures rise into the middle and upper 60s. A few locations could top 70 degrees too, especially east.



It looks like rain chances hold off until the afternoon hours. We will see a band of rain and storms develop just to the west of I-59 after 1 p.m. which will track east with time and intensify. Rainfall amounts will range from .10 inches to .20 inches. The greatest chance for rain occurs during the evening and overnight hours, especially east of I-59.



The cold front passes through early on Thursday morning and temperatures will be cooler as a result during the day. Highs in the 50s again!



The close to normal air will remain in place through the weekend. Expect lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s.



We will need to watch a system rotating through on Sunday into Monday. Data has beefed up a bit more with an evening chance for flurries and or light snow, especially east of I-65. An early FIRST ALERT for this potential that looks very light right now.