Scholarship run Saturday to honor former Northridge High School student killed in crash

A scholarship run this Saturday will honor the memory of a Northridge High School student who died in a car crash almost a year ago.

Ariel Backstrom was the passenger in a 2004 Mazda 6 that was driven by a 16-year-old girl, who was also a sophomore at Northridge High. The 16-year-old girl survived the crash.

Ariel's mom, Stephanie Backstrom, said her daughter wanted to go to college and become an obstetrician.

Backstrom thought a scholarship run in her memory would be a good way to help someone else achieve their college dream. "If Ariel was not able to live her dream, this would give an opportunity for another child to live their dream in the medical field. So that makes me super excited,” Backstrom said.

The Ariel Sharee Backstrom Memorial Scholarship 5K Run/Walk takes place at 8:00 a.m. Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Kentuck Park in Northport.

Money from the $20 registration fee goes towards two scholarships that will be handed out later this year. Onsite registration is at 7 a.m. Saturday.

You can also call (904) 866-0221) or register at www.AlabamaReady.com/Ariel.

Funds from sponsorships, donations, and 5K participants will go towards a Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) Scholarship to a graduating 2017 high school senior attending a Tuscaloosa City or County school.

