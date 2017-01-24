Blackened Catfish

Ingredients:
Catfish Filet
Blackening Seasoning
Oil
Directions:
In a cast iron skillet heat to medium high heat, add 2 tbs of oil, season catfish, place in pan and cook for 5 min on each side - maybe longer depending on the thickness of the fish. Eat with creamy grits.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.