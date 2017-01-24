Blackened Catfish - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Blackened Catfish

(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)

Ingredients: 

Catfish Filet
Blackening Seasoning
Oil

Directions:

In a cast iron skillet heat to medium high heat, add 2 tbs of oil, season catfish, place in pan and cook for 5 min on each side - maybe longer depending on the thickness of the fish.  Eat with creamy grits.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly