Road Warrior: Lakeshore Parkway resurfacing underway

Drivers in West Birmingham may notice a smoother ride on Lakeshore Parkway soon. The second phase of the resurfacing project is now

underway.



Lakeshore Parkway is a high traffic area with several industrial companies. Over time, the road has become pitted with potholes, but help is on the way.



Birmingham City Councilor Jay Roberson told WBRC FOX6 that the City of Birmingham received a gr ant from ALDOT to help pave from Industrial Drive to Venice road.



“To my understanding it will take a couple of months so we ask everybody to be patient as we make progress," said Roberson. "They started already on the eastbound side of Lakeshore Parkway and we’ve got some lanes being resurfaced as we speak. It’s going to take a while but with progress, just be patient with us.”



