Mickey: Another chance of rain on Wednesday

Expect a nice winter's day out there today. It starts out on the cool side with a few clouds rolling through and temperatures in the 30s to 40s, but mostly sunny skies are expected this afternoon and our highs should warm into the low 60s.

Tonight should be mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s and south winds around 5 mph.

A cold front is expect to push scattered showers into our area again Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. Severe storms are not anticipated with this system, as there doesn't appear to be enough instability.

Highs should make it into the mid-60s for Wednesday afternoon.

Dry air and cooler temperatures are expected for the remainder of the week and going into the weekend. Expect variably cloudy skies with highs in the low 50s and and lows just above or just below freezing in most areas.

