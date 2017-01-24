Mickey: Another chance of rain on Wednesday

A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday morning on Highway 79 in Tarrant.More >>
We began the morning with a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 5 a.m. for just a few of our southern counties. No warnings are issued nor are they expected for the remainder of the day.More >>
Coosa and Chilton Counties remain under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. This watch is in effect until 5 a.m. Thursday morning.More >>
Central Elementary school is currently gutted but the Tuscaloosa City Schools Executive Facilities Director Jeff Johnson said the school will be ready by this August.More >>
Bessemer police are investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Gray Street.More >>
