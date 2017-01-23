Miles College marching band voted HBCU Sports Band of the Year - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

news

Miles College marching band voted HBCU Sports Band of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

The Miles College Purple Marching Machine has been voted the HBCU Sports band of the year.

Miles College was one of five finalists and earned 44 percent of the total vote.

More than 200 musicians participate in the Marching Machine.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly