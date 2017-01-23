Birmingham police works to revamp neighborhood watch programs

Coosa and Chilton Counties remain under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. This watch is in effect until 5 a.m. Thursday morning.More >>
Central Elementary school is currently gutted but the Tuscaloosa City Schools Executive Facilities Director Jeff Johnson said the school will be ready by this August.More >>
Bessemer police are investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Gray Street.More >>
A 40-year-old man was shot in Center Point Wednesday night, according to deputies.More >>
“If I start crying, I do apologize,” Hayes said to the room packed with students, professors, and administrators.
With a deep breath, he started his spoken word performance.More >>
