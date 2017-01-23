Birmingham police works to revamp neighborhood watch programs

Mary Jean LaMay knows her Norwood neighbors and they know her.

"We all look after each other all the time,” said LaMay.

It's a part of the goal of their Neighborhood Block Watch. LaMay said they've found some success with the help of safety apps like Next Door. Birmingham Police want other communities to find that same success, so the department is revamping the neighborhood watch program, starting by hiring additional crime prevention officers.

A spokesperson for the department said these watch programs are only as successful as the neighbors who participate. Birmingham Police say there’s not enough eyes and ears right now.

LaMay thinks the police department can have a larger reach by tapping into technology.

"Some ways they can improve is by making it digital and having more of an online presence and make it easier for saying new neighbor to move in and join . If there's a way that could connect directly to community policing the city website so that you can type in your address and it will take you right to that that will be some super fancy technology that I know we are capable of," she said.

Aside from the digital, LaMay said officers can get to know the people they serve.

"A huge important thing is people are more likely to call and report something they may think is suspicious if they know the person who will respond," she said.

