Wes: Nice weather Tuesday, showers returning Wednesday

The wind speeds are much lighter tonight but there still is a chilly breeze that will linger through the early morning hours. Temperatures tonight will be well above freezing, with lows in the upper 30s. We are tracking some cloud cover which should pass over fairly quickly. I’m expecting some beautiful weather for tomorrow with the sky becoming mostly sunny, with highs in the low 60s.

CHANCE OF SHOWERS RETURNS WEDNESDAY: The flow will become southerly again by late Tuesday, with clouds and moisture on the return Wednesday morning. This will be in response to a cold front that will bring us a chance of rain. Forecast data suggests the rain could enter our far western areas as early as 1 p.m. and then slowly track east through the 5 p.m. drive time. Rain amounts with this particular event should remain on the lighter side. The rain should move out prior to sunrise on Thursday, with a noticeable d rop in high temperatures, going from 60s on Wednesday back down into the low to mid 50s on Thursday. I also expect lingering clouds on Thursday, with a chilly north wind.

LATE WEEK/THE WEEKEND: The weather for the end of the week will be a major improvement over last weekend. We will have dry weather during the Thursday through Sunday time frame, with another surge of cold air. Temperatures will remain seasonal, with highs in the low to mid 50s, with near freezing temperatures at night. A clipper system will track across the Ohio Valley Sunday night producing light snow and snow flurries. For now we will keep our forecast dry as this precipitations looks to remain well north of our area. Mickey will have our next LIVE updates on Good Day Alabama beginning at 4 a.m. You can also catch our weather and traffic updates on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

