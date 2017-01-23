Police: Drive-by shooting injures child, prompts temporary lockdown at Wenonah High School

Birmingham police are investigating a shooting in the Wenonah area.

Lt. Sean Edwards says there was a drive-by shooting around 8 p.m. on SJ Bennett Drive that injured a 12-year-old. The child was grazed by a bullet and was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Edwards says the suspect or suspects damaged their vehicle and abandoned it in the parking lot of Wenonah High School, where a basketball game was being held. Because of this, there was a temporary lockdown while police investigated and later determined the suspect or suspects had left the area.

Police are still searching for those responsible.

