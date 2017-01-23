Police: Drive-by shooting injures child, prompts temporary lockdown at Wenonah High School

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the following counties: Autauga, Bibb, Chilton, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Marengo, Marion, Perry, Pickens, Shelby, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston counties. This watch is in effect until 5 a.m. Thursday morning.More >>
Central Elementary school is currently gutted but the Tuscaloosa City Schools Executive Facilities Director Jeff Johnson said the school will be ready by this August.More >>
Bessemer police are investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Gray Street.More >>
A 40-year-old man was shot in Center Point Wednesday night, according to deputies.More >>
“If I start crying, I do apologize,” Hayes said to the room packed with students, professors, and administrators.
With a deep breath, he started his spoken word performance.More >>
