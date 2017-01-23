Crews repairing sinkhole at Hoover shopping center - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Crews repairing sinkhole at Hoover shopping center

(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)
HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -

Crews are working to repair a large sinkhole in the parking lot of a busy shopping center in Hoover.

The scene is at the corner of Lorna Road and Highway 31, where the new Whole Foods grocery store is slated to open.

The sinkhole is section off with police tape.

