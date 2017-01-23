Fairfield police respond to ATV-truck wreck

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the following counties: Autauga, Bibb, Chilton, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Marengo, Marion, Perry, Pickens, Shelby, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston counties. This watch is in effect until 5 a.m. Thursday morning.