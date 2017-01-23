Alabama Red Cross lends a hand with relief efforts in south Georgia

The Alabama chapter of the American Red Cross is helping with relief efforts after a devastating tornado ripped through south Georgia.

There is a big need now near Albany as search and rescue efforts continue. In one neighborhood, 200 homes were destroyed.

Red Cross’ Regional Director of Communications Alicia Anger says the area is going to need a lot of help.

"We're one Red Cross. We push that message across the board. So here in the Southeast -- Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia -- typically when one hits here, it hits everywhere else also. So we're one big family and we reach out and give that helping hand to our neighbors and they do the same thing for us here in Alabama,” Anger said.

A quick way you can help is by donating online or calling 1-800-Red-Cross. You can also text REDCROSS to 90999 and $10 donation will go to the relief efforts.

