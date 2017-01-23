Neighborhood on edge after woman says dogs killed her pets

Neighbors are on edge after a woman says stray two pit bulls killed two of her cats.

Joy Ryan lives off Redwol Drive in the Echo Highlands community off of Pinson Valley Parkway. Last week, she says the two pit bulls killed two of her cats on her doorstep right in front of her. She has one of those cat’s tails sitting on her porch to show just how aggressive the dogs are.

Animal control did come out to try and trap the dogs but didn’t have any luck. Ryan tells WBRC her neighbors aren’t letting their kids go outside right now because they are afraid the dogs might attack them.

Ryan says she closed the door in fear of her own life and watched the dogs run off with her cats. "One of them had part of it and the other one was holding on to the other part," she recalls.

She says that she felt helpless.

Ryan says her cats meant the world to her.

“I’ve gotten very attached to them and to see the mother kitty being eaten alive is very, very upsetting to me because she was just a sweet cat. I don’t like to live this way to have to be afraid of my own yard,” Ryan said.

Ryan says she called 911 after the attack. Both the police and animal control have responded to the scene. Animal control set up traps but after several days the stray dogs are still roaming the neighborhood.

"I am concerned very much for everyone’s safety and fear for my life at times if come out here and the dogs are out here," Ryan said.

A city spokesperson says animal control is out in that neighborhood during regular business hours trying to catch the dogs. Ryan does have cat food on her front doorstep. The city says until she stops leaving food out then animal control is going to have a hard time trying to trap the dogs.

Police and animal control say when they respond to these calls they cannot harm the animals in any way unless they are attacking a person or an animal. So instead they are working to catch the dogs to help keep the neighborhood safe.

"We will continue to set traps and monitor the traps and again rotate crews in and out of the areas," Charlie Williams, Deputy Director of Public Works, said.

He also says if you see a stray dog don't attempt the capture it yourself, but call 911 or animal control.

