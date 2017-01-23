Walker County deputies release surveillance photos of bank robbe - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Walker County deputies release surveillance photos of bank robbery suspect

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Walker County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Walker County Sheriff's Office)
WALKER COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Walker County Sheriff's deputies hope someone can help them identify a bank robbery suspect.

They released new images of the man who they say robbed the First Bank of Jasper in Curry on Friday, Jan. 20.

He leaves the scene in a dark-colored car.

Please call investigators at 205-302-6464 if you have any information in the case.

