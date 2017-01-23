Talladega College president attends White House reception

Dr. Billy Hawkins speaks to residents and media on Jan. 19 before leaving for Washington, D.C. (Source: WBRC video)

The president of Talladega College is back home from a trip to Washington, D.C. and he's "encouraged about a positive future for HBCU's all across the country" based on his experience inside the White House.

Dr. Billy Hawkins traveled to the nation's capitol last week where the school's Marching Tornadoes took part in the inaugural parade.

He was invited to the White House as part of the reception honoring participants in the inauguration.

He says met with White House officials and says he appreciated the invitation.

The last several weeks have been busy for the college marching band, which faced criticism for attending President Trump's inauguration parade from alumni and others. A GoFundMe set up to help the students pay for travel costs raised more than $600,000.

Talladega College is a private, historically black school that was founded in 1867 by two former slaves.

