Jill: NASA's GOES-16 satellite will help meteorologists better predict the weather

One of the first images sent to Earth from the GOES-16 satellite. (Source: NOAA)

The first images from the GOES-16 satellite, formally called GOES-R, were released Monday by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The geosynchronous satellite orbits about 22,000 miles above Earth over the same location and this is the 16th satellite to go in orbit since 1974.

This satellite has three times more channels to look at and use, which means an increased number of products available to meteorologists. It has a resolution four times higher than the current GOES satellite, which will allow meteorologists to see development with clouds that were never possible before. This will lead to more accurate forecasts, timely forecasts and increased warning time.

Also, the data scans of Earth are five times faster and the new lightning detection is like going from black and white TV to high definition.

This is going to allow meteorologists to make the best decisions due to having better tools. In the end, I feel this is going to save people’s lives and directly affect resource protection.

