Oneonta City Hall surveillance camera captures damaging storm

The bright light is from the transformer blowing out. (Source: Blount Co. Public Safety Director)

The rain makes it hard to see but a blown transformer can be seen in the top left corner. (Source: Blount Co. Public Safety Director)

A surveillance camera mounted at Oneonta City Hall captured Saturday night's strong storms.

There was enough damage in a six-block area along Highway 75 that Blount County authorities temporarily closed the roadway.

"A lot of residents and neighbors are helping each other. Cutting debris off houses and piling them up streetside. We are trying to pick up as much debris, natural vegetation and construction debris as we possibly can," Blount County Public Safety Director Brandon Horton said.

A large tree damaged two homes along 3rd Street East.

Debris from the Lester Memorial United Methodist Church flew across the street into the yard of Miss Kelley's Dance Studio.

Church members and volunteers worked quickly to cleanup before services Sunday morning.

"Yeah, it's just a beautiful thing, people coming together and helping each other," volunteer Chris Hubauer said.

An Oneonta firefighter was injured when strong winds blew a fire station garage door off its tracks, knocking him to the ground.

"We ended up getting a call immediately after that and through adrenaline and everything he didn't realize his elbow was injured until later on when the adrenaline dropped," Oneonta Fire Chief Arthur Willis said.

Willis says the firefighter's elbow is only bruised and he's expected to make a full recovery. That was the only injury reported amidst all this damage.

Crews expect cleanup to last several days. Horton says there are approximately 60 structures that sustained damage.

