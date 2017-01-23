Oneonta City Hall surveillance camera captures damaging storm

Stay weather alert overnight and have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts. A line of storms will move across the state tonight.More >>
Stay weather alert overnight and have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts. A line of storms will move across the state tonight.More >>
Last week, Phillips realized something was wrong when the state posted the new graduation rates.More >>
Last week, Phillips realized something was wrong when the state posted the new graduation rates.More >>
Bessemer police are investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Gray Street.More >>
Bessemer police are investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Gray Street.More >>
Oct. 27. 2013 is a day Jim Sloan will never forget. He’d just gotten ready for bed when he heard a knock at his front door.More >>
Oct. 27. 2013 is a day Jim Sloan will never forget. He’d just gotten ready for bed when he heard a knock at his front door.More >>
Wednesday morning, city and neighborhood leaders gathered in Birmingham’s Pratt City community for the groundbreaking of the new Pratt One Park.More >>
Wednesday morning, city and neighborhood leaders gathered in Birmingham’s Pratt City community for the groundbreaking of the new Pratt One Park.More >>