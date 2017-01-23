Wes: Winds won’t be quite as gusty overnight, temperatures will be much cooler

We’ve finally returned to a more seasonal weather set up across the area, with near average temperatures. I thought the mostly cloudy sky would linger a bit longer but I’m very happy to see we caught some nice breaks with lots of sunshine. The wind advisory is set to expire at 6 p.m.; however, a north breeze will linger through late night. This is going to make it feel a lot colder as temperatures tumble into the 40s this evening. The freezing line will remain well north of our area tonight, with average lows in the middle 30s. Forecast data suggests we could see some more cloud development tonight, which may linger through mid-morning. These clouds should give way to a mostly sunny day tomorrow, with highs in the lower 60s.



CHANCE OF SHOWERS RETURNS WEDNESDAY: The flow will become southerly again by late tomorrow, with clouds and moisture on the return by early Wednesday morning. This will be in response to a cold front that will bring us a chance of rain for late Wednesday. This could impact parts of the area by the 5 p.m. drive time on Wednesday. Showers possible through the evening and I’m expecting rain amounts to remain on the light side. The rain should move out prior to sunrise on Thursday, with a noticeable drop in high temperatures, going from 60s on Wednesday back down into the low to mid-50s on Thursday. I also expect lingering clouds on Thursday, with a chilly north wind.



LATE WEEK/THE WEEKEND: The weather for the end of the week will be a major improvement over last weekend. We will have dry weather during the Thursday through Sunday time frame, with another surge of cold air. Temperatures will remain seasonal, with highs in the low to mid-50s, with near freezing temperatures at night. A clipper system will track across the Ohio Valley Sunday night producing light snow and snow flurries. For now, we will keep our forecast dry as this precipitation looks to remain north of our area. We will talk more about the weekend forecast and the colder air in our updates beginning at 4 p.m on WBRC. You can also catch our weather and traffic updates on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

