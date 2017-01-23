Police chief says former Eutaw mayor arrested for attempting to interfere with 2016 arrest

Former Eutaw Mayor Hattie Edwards is facing charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing government operations. Her next court appearance is March 27.

“I turned myself in cause I was called and told I had a warrant on me. I haven't done anything wrong,” said Edwards.

An arrest warrant was issued by the Eutaw police department for Edwards.

Eutaw police chief Derek Coleman said the three officers Edwards fired are the same officers she attempted to stop from arresting someone last October all while she was still in office.

He said It centered around a relative of hers.

“It's a sad day that it took her to be removed from the mayor's seat for this to come about. When you get in office you are a public servant you don't obstruct justice,” said resident Chanel Glen.

And although some residents stand by the police department others are standing by Edwards.

“I think it's shameful that you would arrest the former mayor on such juvenile charges,” said Lorenzo French resident.

With a new mayor in office some are wondering why the arrest came up now. Those residents said they just want the town to move on.

“Everything should be back to normal rather than stirring up old wounds this thing should end and it should End Now,” said French.

Last fall, Edwards placed three Eutaw officers on administrative leave, accusing them of filing a false police report. These officers were later reinstated by current Eutaw Mayor Raymond Steele.

I spoke to Former Eutaw Mayor Hattie Edwards briefly on her way to court she was arrested today @WBRCnews pic.twitter.com/KyqKWi824y — Ugochi Iloka (@UgochiWBRC) January 23, 2017

