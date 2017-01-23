UAB unveils new website to mark athletic facility progress

UAB fans can now follow the building of its new football operations center in real-time thanks to a new website.

Visitors can log onto www.uab.edu/footballfacility to take a virtual tour of the building and follow its progress with a live construction camera.

Construction on the 46,000 square-foot facility began in August of 2016. It will include film rooms, team meeting rooms, office space, training facilities, practice fields and more.

UAB Coach Bill Clark says the complex will have a positive impact on the returning football program.

“This facility is going to give our team a tremendous advantage and is a game changer for us in every way,” Clark said. “Our fans now have the unique ability to join our team in following the progression of a state-of-the-art facility as it’s being built.”

Fans who donate will also have an opportunity to participate in the naming of certain parts of the facility. Naming opportunities are assigned based on the Blazer Boosters Priority Point System.

UAB Football will return to Legion Field on Sept. 2, 2017 to face off with Alabama A&M.

