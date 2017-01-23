DAK's Asian Zing Steak Rolls

Ingredients for Steak Rolls:

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

8 ounces asparagus, trimmed

2 carrots, peeled and cut into matchsticks

1 red bell pepper, cut into matchsticks

1 zucchini, cut into matchsticks

1 1/2 pounds thin-sliced sirloin or top round steak

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves



Ingredients for Marinade:

1/2 cup reduced sodium soy sauce

1/4 cup brown sugar, packed

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon of DAK's ASIAN ZING

1 teaspoon Sriracha, optional

Directions:

Pound the slices of steak into ¼ inch thickness.

Combine all the ingredients for the marinade in a bowl. Whisk until well blended. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the marinade for later. Pour the rest of the marinade in a Ziploc bag. Add the steaks, marinade for about one hour.

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add garlic, asparagus, carrots, bell pepper and zucchini. Cook, stirring occasionally, just until crisp-tender, about 3-4 minutes; season with more ASIAN ZING and black pepper, optional. Set aside.

Pull the steak out of the marinade. Working one piece at a time, top each beef slice with vegetables, roll up and secure with a toothpick. Drizzle the rolls with some of the marinade from the Ziploc bag. Let it sit for about 10-15 minutes before cooking to allow the marinade to soak into the vegetables. Sprinkle the rolls with additional ASIAN ZING.

Preheat a gas or charcoal grill or place a grill pan over medium high heat.

Add roll ups to the grill, seam-side down, and cook until browned, about 2-3 minutes per side.

Serve immediately, drizzle the 2 tablespoons of marinade you set aside over the rolls. Garnish with the cilantro.

