Judge sentences woman who killed son's boyfriend

A Tuscaloosa County judge sentenced a woman Monday for the murder of her son's boyfriend.

Anita Hill was sentenced to 20 years in jail. She was found guilty in December of 2016 for the murder of Jamie Johnson, 36.

The defense tried to convince the judge that the killing was a crime of passion and Hill should get a chance at probation.

The prosecutor insisted it was cold blood murder and they wanted Hill to get 25 years in prison.

Investigators say she fatally shot Johnson at a truck stop off of I-20/59 in McCalla in 2014.

"Though we are disappointed I can understand where the judge is coming from in that regard. She is going to prison but as I noted earlier, unlike Jamie Johnson, Anita Hill will return home to her family one day," Tuscaloosa County Deputy District Attorney Eddie Sherlock said.

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute between Johnson and Hill's son, who had been in a relationship for about four years.

