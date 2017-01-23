FIRST ALERT: Wind advisory in effect through 6 p.m.

FIRST ALERT: A wind advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Wind gusts will range from 20mph to 35 mph and higher gusts across the higher terrain. Winds this strong can cause tree branches to break and weak trees to fall. High profile vehicles need to be very cautious because wind this strong can make travel difficult especially on west to east routes like I-20, I-59 and I-22. Be careful when opening your vehicle door that it doesn’t fly open.



The departing storm system will mean some sunshine and then more clouds moving in from west to east later today. Eventually, the winds will die down by Tuesday and temperatures fall into the 30s.



Low clouds to start on Tuesday for areas north of I-20 and east of I-65 and then sunshine the rest of the day. Temperatures rise into the lower 60s and winds will be light.



Gusty winds return on Wednesday as our next cold front heads our way. The front will first cause clouds to increase in the morning hours and then a band of rain to form during the early afternoon and especially the evening hours. The best chance for a small dose of rain sets up along the I-59 corridor and points east.



As you probably would have guessed, we will see cooler temperatures the rest of the week and especially late weekend into early next week.



High temperatures in the 50s will be common and lows in the 30s which are, believe it or not, normal for this time of year.



The system passing by late Sunday into Monday looks mainly dry but don’t be shocked if you see a flurry next Monday morning. Lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s look possible.