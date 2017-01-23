UPDATE: One victim identified in Bessemer crash

Authorities have identified one of the women killed in a crash in Bessemer.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Stacie Carroll Williams of Birmingham died in the crash Sunday morning.

A second woman was also killed, but her identity has not yet been released.

Bessemer police say they will charge the driver with two counts of felony murder.

This all started when officers tried to stop a Honda at 16th Street and 7th Avenue North.

Police say the Honda took off and, moments later, veered into the intersection of 9th Avenue and 19th Street North.

That's when the Honda was hit by an SUV and the two female passengers in the Honda were killed.

Police say the driver of the Honda is listed in stable condition at Princeton Hospital.

