Community Emergency Response Team training to be held in Tuscaloosa

Emergency training is now available for people in west Alabama to deal with emergencies that could be weather-related or happen in their own home.

Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency organized the training sessions that start Tuesday night. The training is called Community Emergency Response Team Training.

Members of the groups that will be training people include Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

There's a lot you could learn if you sign up.

"We have everything from basic preparedness to disaster medical training. There's a light search and rescue. There's a terrorism block, disaster psychology. There's a lot of different topics," according to Rob Robertson, Tuscaloosa County EMA Director.

There and nine training sessions that are free. You can sign up by going here.

