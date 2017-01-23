First Alert Update: Wind Advisory through 6 p.m.

As the school year winds down, construction is moving forward across the Tuscaloosa City Schools.More >>
As the school year winds down, construction is moving forward, across the Tuscaloosa City Schools.More >>
The Alabama Democratic Party has opened qualifying for the U.S. Senate special election on Wednesday.More >>
The Alabama Democratic Party has opened qualifying for the U.S. Senate special election on Wednesday.More >>
Temperatures continue to warm up and are heading for the lower and middle 80s Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Temperatures continue to warm up and are heading for the lower and middle 80s Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Suspended Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore will announce his political future Wednesday at a news conference on the steps of the State Capitol.More >>
Suspended Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore will announce his political future Wednesday at a news conference on the steps of the State Capitol.More >>
We are looking at mostly sunny skies out there today, highs in the mid-80s and breezy condition with winds developing out of the south at 10-15 mph.More >>
We are looking at mostly sunny skies out there today, highs in the mid-80s and breezy condition with winds developing out of the south at 10-15 mph.More >>