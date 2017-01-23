First Alert Update: Wind Advisory through 6 p.m.

Finally, cooler air is expected for today. Look for mostly cloudy skies through midday, with clouds decreasing this afternoon and highs in the mid-50s with breezy conditions. Northwest winds will be at 15 to 20 mph.

Tonight we should see clear to partly cloudy skies with lows near 37 and winds decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

We are expecting plenty of sunshine tomorrow with highs in the low 60s and a northwest wind at 5 mph becoming southerly by the afternoon. Tuesday night expect temperatures near 50 degrees.

Another front is projected to move in on Wednesday bringing a chance of showers our way again.

Temperatures are expected to drop down to normal again following the frontal passage with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s to close out the month.

We should be dry for Thursday through the weekend.

