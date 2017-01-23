Verbena High School and Verbena Annex closed Monday

Two schools in Chilton County will be closed Monday due to storm damage.
Classes have been cancelled at Verbena High School and Verbena Annex, according to the school district's Facebook page.
School officials say there are multiple downed power poles.
School will be open for all other schools in the district.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.