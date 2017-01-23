Verbena High School and Verbena Annex closed Monday - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
CHILTON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Two schools in Chilton County will be closed Monday due to storm damage. 

Classes have been cancelled at Verbena High School and Verbena Annex, according to the school district's Facebook page.

School officials say there are multiple downed power poles.

School will be open for all other schools in the district.

