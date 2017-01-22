FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Flash Flood threat continues; wind advisory until 6 p.m. Monday

FIRST ALERT UPDATE: The northeast part of our coverage area has picked up over 3” of rain and this has resulted in flash flood warnings for Etowah and Cherokee Counties. Be extra careful on the roads as flooding and poor visibility will be a concern. A wind advisory will also in effect until 6 p.m. tomorrow night so keep both hands on the steering wheel. A deepening upper air low continues to spin across the state tonight and this will generate more showers, drizzle and mist as it slowly departs the region.

TOMORROW: The showers and breezy conditions will linger through tomorrow morning, with lows in the 40s. This is the kind of system that can bring big winter weather events, so thankfully this particular cold core system won’t be cold enough to support snow. The chance of showers and mist/drizzle will linger well into the morning, with chilly temperatures. Highs may not break out of the 40s tomorrow due to the clouds and a cold north breeze.

STRONGER COLD SURGE ARRIVES WEDNESDAY: We should finally see a little sunshine on Tuesday; however, clouds will increase again with a chance of rain on Wednesday and Wednesday night. The wet weather will taper off from west to east on Thursday and then colder air will begin to settle in. Look for highs to tumble back into the 40s by Saturday, with overnight lows in the 20s. There will be a low-pressure system tracking well south of Alabama next weekend. Right now it looks like all of the moisture will remain south, but we will monitor closely for any possible changes, especially considering the colder air in place. We will have continuing updates on the WBRC First Alert Weather App and check in for traffic and weather updates on Good Day Alabama!

