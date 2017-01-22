Bessemer PD: 2 passengers dead after crash, driver faces murder charges

Authorities with the Midfield Police Department confirmed Tuesday evening the suspect wanted in a double-homicide investigation in their city was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force. Corey McGhee was caught at an undisclosed location Tuesday evening. McGhee was wanted on two capital murder charges after a shooting in Midfield Saturday night. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>
Authorities with the Midfield Police Department confirmed Tuesday evening the suspect wanted in a double-homicide investigation in their city was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force. Corey McGhee was caught at an undisclosed location Tuesday evening. McGhee was wanted on two capital murder charges after a shooting in Midfield Saturday night. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>
Wednesday should be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s. Expect thunderstorms to move into the area after midnight and continue through early Thursday morning. Rain chances will climb to around 70-percent.More >>
Wednesday should be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s. Expect thunderstorms to move into the area after midnight and continue through early Thursday morning. Rain chances will climb to around 70-percent.More >>
In a news conference Tuesday, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said it was time to call it quits from NASCAR at the end of the season.More >>
In a news conference Tuesday, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said it was time to call it quits from NASCAR at the end of the season.More >>
The Birmingham school board interviewed their first of two finalists for the open superintendent position Tuesday night.More >>
The Birmingham school board interviewed their first of two finalists for the open superintendent position Tuesday night.More >>
We have all watched in horror the mass shooting incidents at places like the Pulse Night Club, Sandy Hook, and San Bernardino.More >>
We have all watched in horror the mass shooting incidents at places like the Pulse Night Club, Sandy Hook, and San Bernardino.More >>