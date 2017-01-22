Bessemer PD: 2 passengers dead after crash, driver faces murder charges

Bessemer police are investigating a deadly car crash and say they will charge a driver with two counts of felony murder.

It started early around 2:40 Sunday morning when officers tried to stop a Honda at 16th Street and 7th Avenue North.

It didn't stop.

Police say the Honda took off and, moments later, veered into the intersection of 9th Avenue and 19th Street North.

That's when the Honda was hit by an SUV. Two female passengers of the Honda were killed.

Police say the driver of the Honda is listed in stable condition at Princeton Hospital.

Police say more charges are expected.?

