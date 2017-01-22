FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Hail remains a big concern as more pockets of rain, thunder enter the area this evening

FIRST ALERT UPDATE: An axis of heavy rain and windy conditions will continue to impact our area this evening. This is associated with a deepening upper-level low that will track across our state tonight. The storm system is still rotating back over Mississippi and it’s continuing to generate rain and thunderstorms. We have now entered the cooler sector of this storm system so temperatures have taken a big tumble into the low 50s. You’ll want to grab the heavy jacket before heading out the door. It actually feels a lot colder due to the strong north wind. Keep both hands on the steering wheel. The wind will remain quite gusty at times, possibly over 25 mph, and a wind advisory will remain in effect through tonight. As the upper air storm rotates over the area, there is a chance we could see hail, even with some of the rain showers.

TOMORROW: The showers and breezy conditions will linger through tomorrow morning, with lows in the 40s. This is the kind of system that can bring big winter weather events to our region, so thankfully this particular cold core system won’t be cold enough to support snow. The chance of showers and mist/drizzle will linger well into the morning, with chilly temperatures. Highs may not break out of the 40s tomorrow due to the clouds and cold north breeze.

STRONGER COLD SURGE ARRIVES WEDNESDAY: We should finally see a little sunshine on Tuesday; however, clouds will be increasing again with a chance of rain on Wednesday and continuing into Wednesday night. The wet weather will move east early on Thursday and then colder air will begin to settle in. Look for highs to tumble back into the 40s by Saturday, with overnight lows in the 20s. There will be a low pressure system tracking well south of Alabama next weekend. Right now it looks like all of the moisture will remain south, but we will monitor closely for any possible changes, especially considering the colder air in place. We will have continuing updates on the WBRC First Alert Weather App and I will be back with LIVE Updates at 9 p.m. on WBRC.

