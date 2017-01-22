Multiple roads closed in Vestavia Hills following storms

Vestavia Hills Police Department says 10 roads have been closed following the severe weather.

The following roads have been closed due to downed trees and power lines:

Jacobs Road at Mountain Lodge Circle

2200 block of Vesthaven Way East

2500 block of Tyler Road

2600 block of Vestavia Forest Place

Southwood Road at Trousdale Street

Granada Drive at Hickory Road

1900 block of Highfield Drive

Altadena Road at Settlers Lane

1800 block of Mission Road

River View Cove at River View Drive

Officials are asking residents to be patient as they work to clear the roads.

Use extreme caution if you plan to drive Sunday.

