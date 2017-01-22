Multiple roads closed in Vestavia Hills following storms - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Multiple roads closed in Vestavia Hills following storms

By Sara Hampton, Digital Content Producer
Jacobs Road (Source: Jill Gilardi/WBRC) Jacobs Road (Source: Jill Gilardi/WBRC)
Source: Damian Johnson/WBRC Source: Damian Johnson/WBRC
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL (WBRC) -

Vestavia Hills Police Department says 10 roads have been closed following the severe weather.

The following roads have been closed due to downed trees and power lines:

  • Jacobs Road at Mountain Lodge Circle
  • 2200 block of Vesthaven Way East
  • 2500 block of Tyler Road
  • 2600 block of Vestavia Forest Place
  • Southwood Road at Trousdale Street
  • Granada Drive at Hickory Road
  • 1900 block of Highfield Drive
  • Altadena Road at Settlers Lane
  • 1800 block of Mission Road
  • River View Cove at River View Drive

Officials are asking residents to be patient as they work to clear the roads.

Use extreme caution if you plan to drive Sunday.

