FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Wind advisory issued for Central Alabama;

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a wind advisory for all of Central Alabama. The advisory is in effect from midnight Sunday until 6 p.m. Monday. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph with higher gusts are expected. These winds can break tree branches or down weaker trees particularly in areas where soils have been saturated by the weekend rain. These winds can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution if you must travel.

Urban & small stream flood advisory issued until 4 p.m. for Jefferson, Chilton, Shelby and Coosa counties.

Urban & Small Stream Flood Advisory now in effect for Jefferson & Shelby Co due to heavy rainfall. #alwx — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 22, 2017



FIRST ALERT UPDATE: It has been a very busy morning in the weather center tracking strong to severe storms across our area. The storm of the night produced 70 plus mph winds in the Birmingham area east and northeast into Blount and St. Clair counties. This has caused lots of tree damage across the area so be extra careful on the secondary roads this morning. Severe storms are again possible today from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Damaging straight-line winds, large hail and tornadoes are all possible mainly along and south of a Livingston to Alabaster to Mount Cheaha line. The greatest threat for severe storms will be in Southeast Alabama south of I-85. More showers and storms will be rotating in tonight as the upper air low rotates across the state. Due to the colder air aloft, we may continue to see some reports of small hail through Sunday night. I’m happy to report this storm system will finally depart on Monday, with seasonable temperatures returning.A tornado watch has been issued for South Alabama as well as South Georgia and the Florida Panhandle. The watch is in effect until 2 p.m. Potentially strong tornadoes may be produced with this system. In Central Alabama severe storms are possible Sunday, especially in areas south of I-20 through 3 p.m. The highest tornado threat area is along and south of I-85, but damaging straight-line winds and large hail are also possible along with heavy rain which could result in localized flooding of urban areas and small streams. Rainfall chances begin to diminish overnight with only a slight chance for showers early Monday, followed by a breezy beginning to the work week and cooler temperatures with lows back in the 35-37 degree range by sunrise Tuesday morning. Our next rain chance comes midweek, followed by much colder conditions. Highs Friday and Saturday will only be in the 40s with overnight lows near freezing.

COLDER AIR LATER THIS WEEK: Temperatures will take a big tumble into the 40s Sunday night as this dynamic storm system finally exits the region. We could see a few lingering showers early on Monday but look for improving weather, with highs in the 50s. Another cold front will move in during the Wednesday and Thursday time frame and this will bring a chance of showers followed by a stronger surge of cold air for late week. Highs by this time next week may only reach the upper 40s, with lows in the freezing range. Be sure to check in with J-P and Fred for continuing severe weather updates on the morning show at 5 a.m.! We will also have continuing updates on the WBRC First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.