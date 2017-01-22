Birmingham police: Man, woman shot at gas station - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham police: Man, woman shot at gas station

A man and woman were shot while leaving a gas in Birmingham Saturday night, according to police.

The victims suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

Investigators are still searching for a suspect but do not have any leads so far.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Bessemer Road.

