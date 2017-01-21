How did Pres. Trump's first day go? Former AL lawmaker weighs in

President Donald Trump has now been in office more than 24 hours.

How do Alabama lawmakers think he's doing so far?

"He's made it clear from day one that he's going to have a lot of work and he's not going to wait. He's going to get right down to work on his first days of his administration,” Former state Representative Paul DeMarco said.

After his first full day as president, some republicans in Alabama showed excitement to see what's next.

"What's important when it comes to tax reforms, jobs, national security, he made it clear that will be his priority," DeMarco said.

And those priorities could directly impact Alabama

"He's saying let's freeze some of the regulatory reforms. Let's get to work on some of the changes to energy policies that's cost jobs around the country, including in Alabama. I think what we will see in his policies will positively affect Alabama when it comes to energy policy,” DeMarco said.

“When it comes to crime and punishment, when it comes to public safety. when comes to infrastructure needs," he continued.

Even so, before he can roll out any of his policies, DeMarco says Trump will have to get his cabinet in place

"What we should be looking for in the next two weeks: will the senate confirm his nominees to the cabinet position? Then after that, anticipate he will have his nominee to the United States Supreme Court named.

And like Senator Jeff Sessions, one of those nominees could also come from the state.

"One of the candidates that's been mentioned is Judge Bill Pryor. He's been named as a possible nominee. Over the next couple of weeks, there's a lot on the docket. And then we'll start seeing him roll out his potential legislation for congress to consider,” Pryor said.

DeMarco says there really shouldn't be any surprises about Trump's polices. He's laid his plans out over the course of his campaign trail.

