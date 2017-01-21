Thunderstorms leave behind damage across AL

This weekend’s storms are finally leaving the state, but the aftermath will stick around for a long time.

A Center Point woman says she's lucky to be alive after a nearly 70-year-old tree fell on her house during the storms. A big water oak tree fell on her house, barely missing her bedroom where she had been asleep for the night.

Jo Lee says she heard the loud wind and what she thought was hail. Turned out it was her tree coming down.

"It was a big, big tree, but the Lord was good. He pushed it down in a direction where it only hit a small portion of the house, taking down the gutters. If it came down this way, it would have took down this wall and hit my bed because my bed is on this wall," Lee explained.

The water oak tree was planted by the homeowner's father and it has a lot of sentimental value.

The storms also caused a mess for some car owners on Homewood’s Valley Avenue. Several trees toppled onto cars along Valley Avenue in Homewood.

No word on whether anyone was hurt.

The power company says several trees and power lines are down. Crews will work through the night to restore downed poles and lines.

Throughout Sunday, homeowners in Vestavia Hills were also busy cleaning up.

The owner of a house damaged by a tree says it happened just before 2 p.m. She says the damage created a hole in her roof where water started to come in.

The good news: she's okay.

Several people in that community also had to deal with power outages while crews worked to repair several downed power lines.

