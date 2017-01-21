Freshman Wiley leads Auburn past rival Alabama, 84-64

Perhaps the biggest question of not only A-Day but spring practice itself was whether or not transfer QB Jarrett Stidham was the real deal. He certainly looked the part in Saturday’s spring game.

Perhaps the biggest question of not only A-Day but spring practice itself was whether or not transfer QB Jarrett Stidham was the real deal. He certainly looked the part in Saturday’s spring game.

Butch Thompson didn’t know what he wanted to do with baseball, he just knew he had to be around the game.

Butch Thompson didn’t know what he wanted to do with baseball, he just knew he had to be around the game.

Second go around for Thompson at Auburn

Second go around for Thompson at Auburn

Daniel Robert hit a 3-run home run and earned his first career save as No. 10 Auburn baseball out-slugged Samford 16-15 Tuesday at Joe Lee Griffin Field.

Daniel Robert hit a 3-run home run and earned his first career save as No. 10 Auburn baseball out-slugged Samford 16-15 Tuesday at Joe Lee Griffin Field.

Malik Dunbar, a 6-foot-6, 230-pound guard/forward from North Augusta, S.C., and the College of Central Florida in Ocala, has signed a national letter of intent to Auburn University, head coach Bruce Pearl announced Monday.

Malik Dunbar, a 6-foot-6, 230-pound guard/forward from North Augusta, S.C., and the College of Central Florida in Ocala, has signed a national letter of intent to Auburn University, head coach Bruce Pearl announced Monday.

Alabama basketball coach Avery Johnson announced Monday that freshman forward Braxton Key will declare for the 2017 NBA Draft. Key will not hire an agent preserving his amateur status and will have until May 24 to decide if he will remain in the draft or return to the Crimson Tide for the 2017-2018 season. Key was named an SEC All-Freshman team member last season after leading the Tide in scoring and minutes per game. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Alabama basketball coach Avery Johnson announced Monday that freshman forward Braxton Key will declare for the 2017 NBA Draft. Key will not hire an agent preserving his amateur status and will have until May 24 to decide if he will remain in the draft or return to the Crimson Tide for the 2017-2018 season. Key was named an SEC All-Freshman team member last season after leading the Tide in scoring and minutes per game. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster failed a drug test at the NFL Combine, according to a report by NFL.com's Ian Rapoport .

Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster failed a drug test at the NFL Combine, according to a report by NFL.com's Ian Rapoport .

Triathletes using Jack Warner Parkway pose one of the biggest hurdles to football fans coming campus for Alabama's Spring football game.

Triathletes using Jack Warner Parkway pose one of the biggest hurdles to football fans coming campus for Alabama's Spring football game.

How you can avoid A-Day traffic problems Saturday in Tuscaloosa

How you can avoid A-Day traffic problems Saturday in Tuscaloosa

Could there be a quarterback battle up in Tuscaloosa?

Could there be a quarterback battle up in Tuscaloosa?

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn freshman Austin Wiley had his biggest game since enrolling at midseason, collecting 19 points and nine rebounds in an 84-64 victory over rival Alabama on Saturday .

Wiley and fellow freshman Mustapha Heron combined for 29 points in the second half for Auburn (13-6, 3-4 Southeastern Conference). Heron made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points in a 5-1/2-minute stretch when the Tigers started to pull away in a game that was tied at halftime.

Auburn scored 12 straight points heading into the final 2 minutes. Ronnie Johnson scored 17 points in 20 minutes and Heron made all three long-range attempts and finished with 15 points.

Braxton Key led Alabama (11-7, 4-2) with 18 points and Riley Norris added 10.

Wiley joined the team five weeks earlier after graduating from Calusa Prep in Miami. His previous high scoring output for Auburn was 11 points.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.