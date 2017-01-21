Freshman Wiley leads Auburn past rival Alabama, 84-64 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Freshman Wiley leads Auburn past rival Alabama, 84-64

By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn freshman Austin Wiley had his biggest game since enrolling at midseason, collecting 19 points and nine rebounds in an 84-64 victory over rival Alabama on Saturday .

Wiley and fellow freshman Mustapha Heron combined for 29 points in the second half for Auburn (13-6, 3-4 Southeastern Conference). Heron made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points in a 5-1/2-minute stretch when the Tigers started to pull away in a game that was tied at halftime.

Auburn scored 12 straight points heading into the final 2 minutes. Ronnie Johnson scored 17 points in 20 minutes and Heron made all three long-range attempts and finished with 15 points.

Braxton Key led Alabama (11-7, 4-2) with 18 points and Riley Norris added 10.

Wiley joined the team five weeks earlier after graduating from Calusa Prep in Miami. His previous high scoring output for Auburn was 11 points.

