FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Another threat for strong to severe storms tonight, large hail possible

FIRST ALERT FOR STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS TONIGHT: We are currently enjoying a period of beautiful weather as the morning round of storms has departed the area. The sky will remain partly to mostly sunny, with comfortable temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Even though the weather is calm this afternoon, we will need to stay weather alert as an energetic low-pressure system approaches the state. This system will create another surge of heavy rain and storm that will lift northeast into our area after 6 p.m. this evening. All modes of severe weather will be possible, including tornadoes, damaging straight-line winds and especially hail. The colder air aloft and steeper lapse rates may lead to a big hail event, with hailstones up to the size of golf balls possible. This round of heavy rain and storms should exit to the northeast by 5 a.m. tomorrow morning.

RAIN AND STORMS POSSIBLE TOMORROW: Tomorrow will be cloudy at times but we may see some peaks of sunshine. As temperatures rise, instability will increase and more scattered pockets of rain and scattered storms will be developing, primarily in the afternoon. My big concern tomorrow is that we may see more hail with storms and possibly even some small hail with some of the showers that develop. Temperatures will top out in the middle 60s. The chance of showers will linger tomorrow night in the form of wrap around moisture as the low-pressure system departs the state.

COLDER AIR NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will take a big tumble into the 40s tomorrow night as this dynamic storm system finally exits the region. We could see a few lingering showers early on Monday but look for improving weather, with highs in the 50s. Another cold front will move in during the Wednesday and Thursday time frame and this will bring a chance of showers followed by a stronger surge of cold air for late this week. Highs by this time next week may only reach the upper 40s, with lows in the freezing range.

