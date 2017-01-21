New statewide program helps individuals earn high school diploma

If you never finished high school, there's a new statewide program that will help you get your diploma. The best part is, this program is free!



All two-year colleges and institutions in Alabama started offering this program last fall.



Representatives from Lawson State Community College in Birmingham say they need help letting people know this program is available.



There are two options in this program. First, if you completed all of your high school classes but did not pass a portion of the exit exam, this program will help you prepare to take the exit exam again through various options.



Second, if you didn't take all of the necessary classes in high school, you can earn high school credits while enrolled in an adult education program.



Tracey Howard, an instructor in the adult education department at Lawson State Community College, says she can create an individualized plan for anyone wishing to enroll in the program.



Howard says the diploma you earn will be issued from your high school.



All you need to do to enroll is get a copy of your high school transcript and an audit form.



"Now everybody is requiring a high school diploma or GED, so this means career advancement, career opportunities to open up and this means entering into college, so whatever you do, it's unlimited at this point," said Howard.



Howard says the college will also pay a portion of the fee for you to take the GED exam. She estimates the college will pay about $100 and you will pay about $20.



For more information or to enroll in this program, call (205) 929-6476 or (205) 925-2515.

