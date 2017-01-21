Chip Lindsey named offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Auburn

The following is a press release from Auburn Athletics:

Chip Lindsey, who served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arizona State this past season and Southern Miss for two years prior, has been named the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Auburn, head coach Gus Malzahn announced Saturday. Lindsey, who has 20 years of coaching experience, was on the Auburn staff during the Tigers’ run to the Southeastern Conference champion and BCS National Championship game in 2013.

“I’m excited to welcome Chip Lindsey to the Auburn family,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “I have the utmost confidence in his ability to lead our offense and his strength in developing quarterbacks makes him the perfect fit. Chip is a man of integrity and character who will fit well within our staff. He has great knowledge and enthusiasm for the game and is a rising star in this profession.”

Under Lindsey’s direction, he has developed the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year in Southern Miss’s quarterback Nick Mullens in 2015 and the 2010 Sun Belt Freshman Player of the Year in Troy signal caller Corey Robinson. Lindsey also tutored Hutson Mason who was a Parade All-American and broke every Georgia State passing record in 2009.

“My family and I are very excited to return to Auburn and our home state,” Lindsey said. “Both are very special places to us. I looking forward to reuniting with Coach Malzahn and his staff. They are great coaches and great people. I look forward to being part of something special and helping Auburn win championships.”

Under Lindsey’s direction, the Southern Miss offense broke five major offensive single-season school records in 2015, including completions (312), passing yards (4,263), total offensive yards (6,758), touchdowns (67) and points (528), as they recorded nine wins, a Conference USA West Division title, and a berth in the Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl against the University of Washington.

Lindsey’s Golden Eagles offense ranked among the best in the nation in 2015 in several offensive categories, including fifth in total touchdowns, seventh in total points, eighth in total passing yards and completions, and 12th in points per game and passing yards per game.

The 2015 Golden Eagles tallied nearly 6,800 yards of total offense, including more than 4,200 passing yards and just under 2,500 rushing yards. They were just the second school FBS history with a 4,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard receiver and two 1,000-yard rushers.



USM also had a knack for explosive plays in 2015 as they collected 102 plays of 20-plus yards, the only team in the nation with more than 100, and they ranked second in the country with 52 plays of 30-plus yards, and fourth with 26 plays of 40-plus yards and 14 plays of 50-plus yards.

Lindsey’s coaching played a major role in the development of Southern Miss quarterback Nick Mullens, who became the first USM player named Offensive Player of the Year in the school's 20-year history in Conference USA. Mullens ranked second in the league in passing yards (4,145) and touchdown passes (36), and ranked in the top eight in the nation in both marks in 2015.

Lindsey put together a successful two-year stint from 2011-12 as the head coach at Spain Park High School in Hoover, Alabama, including leading the school to its first Class 6A regional championship.

Lindsey served as quarterbacks coach at Troy University in 2010 following a long and distinguished career as a prep coach in football and baseball from 1997-09, including stops at Lassiter (Ga.), Hoover (Ala.), Colbert Heights (Ala.), Florence (Ala.), Deshler (Ala.), Sparkman (Ala.) and Springville (Ala.) High Schools.

Lindsey was a two-time Coach of the Year honoree at Lassiter High School from 2008-09, where he guided the development of Parade All-American and Georgia quarterback signee Hutson Mason, who broke every single-season state passing record in 2009, including passing yards (4,560) and touchdowns (54). He went 12-1 and led the school to a regional championship in 2009 en route to state Coach of the Year honors from the Atlanta Falcons and the Cobb County Touchdown Club. The Associated Press, Marietta Daily Journal and Cobb County Touchdown Club named him the 2008 Coach of the Year in Georgia.

Lindsey served as the offensive coordinator for Hoover High School in 2007 as the team finished 10-2 and advanced to the third round of the state playoffs.

Lindsey’s first experience as a high school head coach came from 2005-06 at Colbert Heights High School in Tuscumbia, Ala., where he earned Coach of the Year honors from the Florence Times-Daily in 2006.

Lindsey spent the 1997-2004 seasons in various assistant coach roles around the state of Alabama, including Florence, Deshler, Sparkman, and Springville High Schools.

Lindsey played football at the University of North Alabama before transferring as a student to Alabama, where he received his bachelor's degree in history and English in 1997. He earned a master's in educational leadership from the University of Phoenix in 2005.

A native of Madison, Alabama, Lindsey graduated from Bob Jones High School, where he was a three-sport letterman. Lindsey and his wife Cecily have four children: Claire, Caroline, Cooper and Conner.