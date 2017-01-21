FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Saturday morning severe weather threat ending

The severe weather threat is over for Saturday morning. The heavy rain and thunderstorms are quickly moving east. If you have plans for this afternoon, we can expect mainly dry weather with possibly even a bit of sunshine. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. We will be mainly dry through Saturday night. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 60s. There is a risk of additional thunderstorms forming late tonight through early Sunday. While the threat will be limited, we will still need to monitor for possible severe weather. Forecast models are indicating the strongest storms developing in South Alabama again, but I'm seeing some indications of possible hail. It would be a good idea to park your car in a garage if possible.



FIRST ALERT: We could see a few thunderstorms early Sunday morning. A strong to severe storm is not out of the question through 11 a.m. Stay close to weather information through Sunday morning. As this weather system exits, we could see some additional thunderstorm development including a hail threat.

