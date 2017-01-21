NWS issues tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings for se - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

NWS issues tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties Saturday morning

By Sara Hampton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: National Weather Service/Twitter Source: National Weather Service/Twitter
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Coosa, Elmore, Lee, Macon and Tallapoosa counties until 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

Tornado warning for Lee and Macon counties extended until 9:45 a.m. Chambers County added to the tornado warning list also until 9:45 a.m.

The tornado watch has been cancelled for Coosa, Elmore, Montgomery and Talladega counties as of 9:30 a.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Pike County until 9:30 a.m. by NWS.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Coosa County by the NWS.

Tornadic debris signatures have been spotted in Elmore County. Officials urge residents to take cover immediately.

Due to heavy rains, the NWS has issued an areal flood advisory for Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties until 10:45 a.m.

The NWS has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Lowndes and Montgomery counties until 8:15 a.m. Saturday.

Winds are reaching up to 60 mph.

A Severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Elmore County.

NWS issues a tornado warning for Lowndes and Autauga counties.

The warning is in effect until 7:45 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly