NWS issues tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties Saturday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Coosa, Elmore, Lee, Macon and Tallapoosa counties until 9:15 a.m. Saturday.
TORNADO WARNING for Coosa, Elmore, Lee, Macon, and Tallapoosa Co. We could see MULTIPLE small tornadoes along this line. TAKE COVER!!! #alwx pic.twitter.com/NNg0DA6m3x— NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 21, 2017
Tornado warning for Lee and Macon counties extended until 9:45 a.m. Chambers County added to the tornado warning list also until 9:45 a.m.
TORNADO WARNING for Chambers, Lee, and Macon Counties until 9:45am - Multiple Spin-up tornadoes LIKELY. TAKE COVER NOW!!! #alwx pic.twitter.com/7JPbR58UtV— NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 21, 2017
The tornado watch has been cancelled for Coosa, Elmore, Montgomery and Talladega counties as of 9:30 a.m.
Tornado Watch has been CANCELLED for Coosa, Elmore, Montgomery, and Talladega Co. Threat has ended there. #alwx— NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 21, 2017
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Pike County until 9:30 a.m. by NWS.
SVR TStorm Warning for Pike Co until 9:30am - 60mph winds moving in from Crenshaw Co. TAKE SHELTER!! #alwx pic.twitter.com/zi4oUCEhTL— NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 21, 2017
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Coosa County by the NWS.
SVR TStorm Warning for Coosa County - 60mph winds possible. Near Rockford moving E. TAKE SHELTER! #alwx pic.twitter.com/XyGKDpDWpn— NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 21, 2017
Tornadic debris signatures have been spotted in Elmore County. Officials urge residents to take cover immediately.
3 TORNADIC DEBRIS SIGNATURES now in Elmore County!! TAKE COVER NOW!! #alwx pic.twitter.com/tdqvnDeT4h— NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 21, 2017
Due to heavy rains, the NWS has issued an areal flood advisory for Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties until 10:45 a.m.
Due to heavy rains, we've issued an AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY for Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes, and Montgomery Co until 10:45am.— NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 21, 2017
The NWS has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Lowndes and Montgomery counties until 8:15 a.m. Saturday.
Winds are reaching up to 60 mph.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING now in effect for E Lowndes & Montgomery Co until 8:15 - 60mph winds with this line of storms! TAKE COVER! #alwx pic.twitter.com/EhjWUIAG6r— NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 21, 2017
A Severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Elmore County.
NEW SVR TStorm Warning for Elmore County - up to 60mph winds are expected with a line of storms moving quickly eastward. #alwx pic.twitter.com/OYXMX0Lfps— NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 21, 2017
NWS issues a tornado warning for Lowndes and Autauga counties.
The warning is in effect until 7:45 a.m.
NEW TORNADO WARNING for Lowndes, Autauga Counties until 7:45am. Benton, White Hall locations - TAKE COVER!! #alwx pic.twitter.com/V62atj7Soh— NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 21, 2017
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.