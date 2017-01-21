NWS issues tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties Saturday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Coosa, Elmore, Lee, Macon and Tallapoosa counties until 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

TORNADO WARNING for Coosa, Elmore, Lee, Macon, and Tallapoosa Co. We could see MULTIPLE small tornadoes along this line. TAKE COVER!!! #alwx pic.twitter.com/NNg0DA6m3x — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 21, 2017

Tornado warning for Lee and Macon counties extended until 9:45 a.m. Chambers County added to the tornado warning list also until 9:45 a.m.

TORNADO WARNING for Chambers, Lee, and Macon Counties until 9:45am - Multiple Spin-up tornadoes LIKELY. TAKE COVER NOW!!! #alwx pic.twitter.com/7JPbR58UtV — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 21, 2017

The tornado watch has been cancelled for Coosa, Elmore, Montgomery and Talladega counties as of 9:30 a.m.

Tornado Watch has been CANCELLED for Coosa, Elmore, Montgomery, and Talladega Co. Threat has ended there. #alwx — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 21, 2017

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Pike County until 9:30 a.m. by NWS.

SVR TStorm Warning for Pike Co until 9:30am - 60mph winds moving in from Crenshaw Co. TAKE SHELTER!! #alwx pic.twitter.com/zi4oUCEhTL — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 21, 2017

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Coosa County by the NWS.

SVR TStorm Warning for Coosa County - 60mph winds possible. Near Rockford moving E. TAKE SHELTER! #alwx pic.twitter.com/XyGKDpDWpn — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 21, 2017

Tornadic debris signatures have been spotted in Elmore County. Officials urge residents to take cover immediately.

3 TORNADIC DEBRIS SIGNATURES now in Elmore County!! TAKE COVER NOW!! #alwx pic.twitter.com/tdqvnDeT4h — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 21, 2017

Due to heavy rains, the NWS has issued an areal flood advisory for Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties until 10:45 a.m.

Due to heavy rains, we've issued an AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY for Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes, and Montgomery Co until 10:45am. — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 21, 2017

The NWS has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Lowndes and Montgomery counties until 8:15 a.m. Saturday.

Winds are reaching up to 60 mph.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING now in effect for E Lowndes & Montgomery Co until 8:15 - 60mph winds with this line of storms! TAKE COVER! #alwx pic.twitter.com/EhjWUIAG6r — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 21, 2017

A Severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Elmore County.

NEW SVR TStorm Warning for Elmore County - up to 60mph winds are expected with a line of storms moving quickly eastward. #alwx pic.twitter.com/OYXMX0Lfps — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 21, 2017

NWS issues a tornado warning for Lowndes and Autauga counties.

The warning is in effect until 7:45 a.m.

NEW TORNADO WARNING for Lowndes, Autauga Counties until 7:45am. Benton, White Hall locations - TAKE COVER!! #alwx pic.twitter.com/V62atj7Soh — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 21, 2017

