FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Tornado watch in effect until 11 a.m. for central, south Alabama

A tornado watch is in effect until 11 a.m. for a large part of central and south Alabama. Severe storms are possible across Alabama through 11 a.m. The main threat area is west of a line for South Central and South Alabama. The primary threat Saturday morning will be damaging straight line winds, but an isolated tornado is also possible. A line from Greene to Shelby to Talladega to Clay counties and points south are included in the tornado watch. Areas from Tuscaloosa to Jefferson to Calhoun and points north are not included in the watch area.

Severe storms may continue spreading across all of Central Alabama this morning with the greatest threat south of I-20. Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are all possible. There will be a break in the activity during the afternoon but any storms which do develop could become severe.

Another round of severe storms is possible across all of Central Alabama Saturday night and into Sunday morning. The greatest threat time will be from midnight until 6 a.m. with the highest threat for severe weather south of I-85. Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are all possible again Sunday morning.

