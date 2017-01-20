Northport reviews options on how to solve 5th street speeding problem

A new traffic study of downtown Northport shows too many drivers are speeding through a certain busy part of town.

Fifth street's original intent was to bring traffic through in a hurry from Northport to Columbus, Mississippi.

John Webb, the interim city engineer, said as time went on, the road became more residential and commercial and now they are researching ways to make it safe.

“It's changed in the way people perceive it and view it and people would now like to see traffic slow down and possibly the truck traffic decrease,” said Webb.

Speed is a big concern for residents. The 5th Street traffic study shows most people are going at least 10 miles per hour over the speed limit.

“When the light is green and people going through the light are traveling really fast going off the bridge,” said Betsy Davis who lives in Northport.

Heavy congestion from cars cutting through to try and avoid the traffic on Lurleen Wallace Blvd. and Highway 82 was also a problem listed in the study.

“The streets have been widened a little bit but not enough to accommodate the volume of cars that go back and forth through here,” said Davis.

The bike lane, median and bump out concepts are also options the city and ALDOT is considering but they need residents help to decide what's best.

“We want the citizens to feel a part of this to see their comments are heard so really these three options are up to the citizens,” said Webb.

Here’s a link to The full traffic study for 5th Street where you can also share your input before the city's deadline January 27th.

http://d9hjv462jiw15.cloudfront.net/media/20771_public-meeting-presentation.pdf?1484845332

