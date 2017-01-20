Complete stranger helps struggling family pay for funeral

A Birmingham family says they can finally breathe Friday after a complete stranger was sent to answer their prayer.

Thursday night, we told you about a family struggling to pay for their loved one's funeral. The family of Rashiem Porter faced the possibility of having to cancel his funeral.

After exhausting every resource to raise funds they were still short. Thursday evening when we shared their story, they had 12 hours to make the payment.

Porsha Jones, Rashiem's cousin, says they tried everything.

"Calling people, trying to get loans and payday loans and nothing was working out," Jones recalled.

As the night ended she turned to faith.

"We got to pray and let it go," Jones said.

Mike Green was watching WBRC FOX6 News at 9 on Thursday evening and saw their story.

“This story came on about, you know, this family trying to bury their cousin," he explained, "and I felt like God was talking to me."

Mr. Green made several phone calls and got in touch with Porsha. Friday morning, he met her at the funeral home and gave the family a generous gift. He paid for all the burials costs.

Thanks to kind strangers, the family say Rashiem Porter was laid to rest around noon giving his family the closure they prayed for.

