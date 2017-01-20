FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Severe storms possible early Saturday

Rain and thunderstorms are expected before daybreak Saturday.

These storms may pack a punch with the possibility of severe storms - especially for areas south of I-20. What about areas north of I-20? You're not completely out of the woods, but the severe weather threat looks more limited the farther north.

We will have some periods of heavy rainfall and the possibility of some localized flooding. There is a limited threat for damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail. The counties we are watching very closely are Hale, Green, Chilton, and Coosa Counties.

I would encourage everyone to remain weather alert Saturday through Sunday morning. Temperatures through the afternoon will reach the upper 60s. The primary risk is from 4 a.m. until 9 a.m.

For South Alabama and North Florida, we could be looking at a high impact severe weather event including the threat for tornadoes, damaging winds, hail, and flooding.

We could see several rounds of possible severe weather this weekend. Right now, it looks like Saturday afternoon should generally be calm, but we will watch for any additional development. It is possible we could again see some strong to severe storms late Saturday night into Sunday.

